Nasrallah Hails Govt. 'Courage', Urges Opposition, Majority to Form Panel
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the ministers of his government for accepting their posts amid the dire economic and financial situations in the country.
“We must laud the government’s PM and ministers for their courage to shoulder responsibility, because we will face difficult and sensitive circumstances,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech commemorating Hizbullah’s slain leaders as well as Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
“The situation is very difficult and I call for separating the financial and economic file from the political conflict in the country and leaving aside the settling of scores,” he urged.
Warning that those who “call for despair are committing national treason,” Nasrallah urged “awareness, bravery, sacrifice and the shunning of wrong calculations.”
He suggested forming “a panel bringing together the opposition and the majority because the economic and financial situation is in a dangerous state.”
“The priority is for seeking salvation because the situation is threatening everyone,” he said.
• “Help the government, because should it manage to stop the collapse, it would be offering a great service to all Lebanese and those who live in Lebanon,” Nasrallah urged, addressing rivals.
“Stop the incitement against the government and this is part of giving it a chance,” he said.
Reiterating that “this is not Hizbullah's government, although Hizbullah backs it and wants it to succeed,” Nasrallah warned that calling the government "Hizbullah's government" is harmful to “Lebanon's Arab and international ties.”
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Nasrallah on Lebanese rejection of naturalization: Who guarantees that these stances will remain the same in the future, especially if the Gulf stance changes.
The constitution ya iraní guarantees it!
"Calling the government "Hizbullah's government" harms Lebanon's Arab and international ties."
Um--it is kizb's government. If it harms Lebanon, then it is on Kizb, since it is kizb that harms ties with all countries not name Syria and Iran.
Nasr al laat is going to boycott american 4 x 4's with tinted windows? I guess the stock price of yugo is going to increase
Nasrallah: Boycotting U.S. goods is painful for the Americans, so why don't we resort to this choice?
Start the boycott with paying yourself and your terrorist followers in iranian riyals instead of American dollars mr. hypocrite!
Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the now established Islamic Republic of Lebanon, I made this.
"Boycotting U.S. goods is painful for the Americans, so why don't we resort to this choice??"
preparing lebanese to forget about the US dollar?
but you also said to ask iranians and chinese to help lebanon, already forgot that?
He doesn't want people to refer to a Hezbollah government as what it is because those the government is seeking funds from will tell the government to get the funds from Iran. Who is he kidding!!
Nasrallah warned that calling the government "Hizbullah's government" is harmful to “Lebanon's Arab and international ties.”
so you are saying that anything that has to do with hezbollah is harmful to labanon's international image?...
aren't you here to defend lebanon? so why would it be harmful as you claim to want what's good for lebanon? aren't you proud that the gvt is a hezbollah gvt?
strange logic!
Nasrallah: The U.S. forces must be expelled from Iraq.
But the iranian forces must stay? STOP interfering in other countries' affairs!