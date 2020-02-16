Nasrallah Hails Govt. 'Courage', Urges Opposition, Majority to Form Panel

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the ministers of his government for accepting their posts amid the dire economic and financial situations in the country.

“We must laud the government’s PM and ministers for their courage to shoulder responsibility, because we will face difficult and sensitive circumstances,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech commemorating Hizbullah’s slain leaders as well as Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The situation is very difficult and I call for separating the financial and economic file from the political conflict in the country and leaving aside the settling of scores,” he urged.

Warning that those who “call for despair are committing national treason,” Nasrallah urged “awareness, bravery, sacrifice and the shunning of wrong calculations.”

He suggested forming “a panel bringing together the opposition and the majority because the economic and financial situation is in a dangerous state.”

“The priority is for seeking salvation because the situation is threatening everyone,” he said.

• “Help the government, because should it manage to stop the collapse, it would be offering a great service to all Lebanese and those who live in Lebanon,” Nasrallah urged, addressing rivals.

“Stop the incitement against the government and this is part of giving it a chance,” he said.

Reiterating that “this is not Hizbullah's government, although Hizbullah backs it and wants it to succeed,” Nasrallah warned that calling the government "Hizbullah's government" is harmful to “Lebanon's Arab and international ties.”