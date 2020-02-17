Fahmi Vows ‘No Leniency’ in His Ministry

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi expressed determination to fight corruption and counter all kinds of challenges he might face in his ministry, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“I will never succumb to pressure or orders that contradict with my convictions,” said Fahmi, “there are 300 stitches in my body as a result of injuries suffered during my service in the military, which is enough to make everyone realize that I am ready to confront all kinds of challenges I may encounter in the ministry,” said Fahmi in an interview with the daily.

The Minister said a circular was distributed to civilians and military personnel at the ministry affirming that “any kind of mediation or unlawful requests will not be tolerated,” even if it came from his late father.

“Even if my late father came out of his grave to ask me for an unlawful request, I will apologize and say no I can not do it,” said Fahmi.

He concluded saying: “I am keen to push towards achieving the utmost discipline and regularity in the work of the ministry."