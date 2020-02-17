Mobile version

Larijani in Beirut for Senior Talks

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 February 2020, 10:49
Leading a delegation of lawmakers and politicians, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani arrived in Beirut on a two-day visit to meet with senior Lebanese officials.

Upon his arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport late on Sunday, Larijani praised relations between the two countries.

“As you all know Iran is always striving to see brethren Lebanon a free and independent country,” said Larijani, as he congratulated Lebanon on the formation of a new government.

“We will always strive for excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries," he told reporters.

Larijani is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Hassan Diab and Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Larijani’s visit came one day after Hizbullah -Iran’s ally- unveiled a statue of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in the southern Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras.

Thumb justin 17 February 2020, 14:06

روحاني: وضعنا أسس الديمقراطية في المنطقة!

https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/02/17/rouhani-52/

Reply Report
Thumb ansarullah 17 February 2020, 14:31

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb Maxx 17 February 2020, 14:39

The boss has come to inspect the factory workers.

Reply Report
Thumb beatryce 17 February 2020, 14:51

où est mon ami blablablablablabla aujourd'hui? à l'Eglise?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 17 February 2020, 15:12

Il est entrain de te préparer une vidéo à la Benjamin Griveaux.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 17 February 2020, 15:11

Larjani dégage ! You’re not welcome here. Go back to your stinky country.

Reply Report