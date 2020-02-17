Larijani Discusses Developments with Nasrallah

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani held talks Monday in Lebanon with Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

A statement issued by Hizbullah’s media department said the talks tackled “the latest situations in the region, the ongoing developments and means to confront the political, security and economic challenges.”

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia attended the meeting.

Larijani also held talks on Monday with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.