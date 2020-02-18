Ukraine Demands Russia Release Detained Fishermen

Ukraine on Tuesday said Russia should immediately release four nationals detained last week for allegedly fishing illegally in the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine "continues to insist" that these are all "illegal actions of the Russian Federation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko told AFP.

The fishermen and their boat were detained on Saturday and taken to Crimea, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

A Moscow-controlled court in Crimea ruled on Sunday that they must serve 10 days in prison for an administrative offense.

"We do not recognize any decisions by the Russian occupier's courts and demand the immediate release of our citizens," Zelenko said.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Russian charge d'affaires Alexander Lukashik on Monday over the detention.