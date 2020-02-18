Demonstrators Hold Candlelight Vigils after Protester Dies of Wounds

Anti-government demonstrators on Tuesday held candlelight vigils in Beirut, Baalbek and Tyre in tribute to Ahmed Toufiq, a protester who died of his wounds Monday after being injured in clashes in the northern city of Tripoli in October.

The demonstrators staged the sit-ins at Beirut’s Martyrs Square, Baalbek’s Khalil Mutran Square and Tyres al-Alam Square.

Toufiq was injured by gunshots fired by the army during a violent demo on Tripoli’s Jemmayzet Street during which a hand grenade was hurled at the army without exploding.