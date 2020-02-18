Mobile version

Demonstrators Hold Candlelight Vigils after Protester Dies of Wounds

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 February 2020, 21:26
Anti-government demonstrators on Tuesday held candlelight vigils in Beirut, Baalbek and Tyre in tribute to Ahmed Toufiq, a protester who died of his wounds Monday after being injured in clashes in the northern city of Tripoli in October.

The demonstrators staged the sit-ins at Beirut’s Martyrs Square, Baalbek’s Khalil Mutran Square and Tyres al-Alam Square.

Toufiq was injured by gunshots fired by the army during a violent demo on Tripoli’s Jemmayzet Street during which a hand grenade was hurled at the army without exploding.

Thumb s.o.s 19 February 2020, 00:05

Allah yir7amo, i read his name in the obituaries on kholood/Naharnet.
Killed by the glorious LAF who shoots at demonstrators only... his blood is on Joseph Aoun’s hands.

