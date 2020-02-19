Greek Foreign Minister Meets Senior Officials in Beirut

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias led a delegation to Beirut on Wednesday to hold talks with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Dendias first held talks with Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, said NNA.

The two reportedly broached cooperation ties between Lebanon and Greece.

Dendias later met with his Lebanese counterpart Nasif Hitti after which they held a joint press conference.

He will wind up his Lebanon visit in a lunch and meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Dendias and his accompanying delegation were received at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport by the Director of Protocols at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Najla Assaker, and other ministry diplomats, as well as by a delegation from the Greek Embassy in Lebanon.

The Greek minister will discuss with Lebanese officials a number of issues that will be presented during the tripartite summit between Greece, Cyprus, and Lebanon, to be held in March 2020 in Cyprus.

The tripartite summit is planned to discuss tourism, archeology, security, economy, trade, and other matters that are of interest to the three countries.

Several agreements are expected to be signed during the aforementioned meeting, concluded NNA.