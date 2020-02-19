Fahmi Says Ready to Authorize Accountability for Corrupt
Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi expressed readiness to authorize accountability mechanisms for any corrupt mayors or employees in Lebanon’s municipalities, LBCI TV said on Wednesday.
The TV station said Fahmi has contacted Financial Prosecutor, Judge Ali Ibrahim affirming readiness to sign permits to pursue mayors and employees on charges of bribery and squandering of public funds.
The Minister had earlier expressed determination to fight corruption and counter all kinds of challenges he might face in his ministry.
Lies and deceit.
This government is only good at issuing statements, just like the previous one.
If they don’t attack MPs, ministers, and presidents then it’s all BS.
"authorize accountability mechanisms for any corrupt mayors or employees in Lebanon’s municipalities"
and of course, as predictable with crooks, not among MPs or ministers or other rotten politicians.....
what a farce and low propaganda.....
If this clown was serious about fighting corruptions he needs to start from the top down and holding those corrupt Ministers accountable and brought to a world court for a just hearing, as the Lebanese justice system is as corrupt as everybody in this so called country, more like a banana republic than a country...