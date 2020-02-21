Lebanon Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Plane from Iran
The first case of the novel coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said, adding that two other suspected cases were being investigated.
"We confirmed the first case today," Hamad Hassan said at a press conference in Beirut.
The COVID-19 virus was found in a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who had traveled from Qom in Iran, he said.
A medical source at the hospital where the woman is being treated told AFP that she returned from Iran with a high fever, but that her immunity was good and her condition stable.
Hamad Hassan said that all the people who were on the same flight from Iran had been contacted by the health authorities.
He said that anyone returning from Iran would be asked to observe a two-week home quarantine.
The COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Iran on Wednesday.
Tehran has now confirmed a total 18 infections and four deaths by the SARS-like virus, which first emerged in China in late December.
Thousands of Lebanese travel to Iran every year to visit Shiite holy sites in Qom and other cities.
China on Friday raised the death toll to 2,236 -- most of them in the province of Hubei, where the virus was first detected. More than 75,000 have now been infected in China and over 1,100 abroad.
Many months ago, we were reassured by many 'specialists' and the BDL governor and our be-hated president (the old general in the high castle) that our financial and economic status was fine and solid until all hell broke loose!
So I am pretty cautious when I read that the Authority added: “According to the health ministry, no cases of coronavirus were caught in Lebanon.
13 minutes ago Health ministry: Lebanon confirmed its first case of new coronavirus disease.
لا إجراءات لكشف “كورونا” في مطار بيروت
أفادت الصحافية استيفاني يوسف عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنه “من وقت ما بلشت قصة فيريس “كورونا” رحت مرتين على لبنان”، وتابعت، “ثاني مرة الاسبوع الماضي واليوم غادرت، ما كان في ولا إجراء وقائي لرصد الحالات المصابة بالفيروس”. وأوضحت اهنا لم ترى “الكاميرات الحرارية وما شفت ولا موظف بالمطار لابس كمامة أو كفوف”، “بينعدوا ع أصابع الإيد الوحدة الناس يلي كانت آخذة احتياطاتها متلي”.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/02/21/sterphanie-airport/
When the health minister said there’s no H1N1 virus in Lebanon .... back 3 weeks ago he proved he was incompetent and a fake doctor. The H1N1 or even the H5N1 are influenza type virii, not corona type. He’s utterly incompetent and a total imposter. I’m certain he purchased his medical degree from Moscow.
So much for a government of expert..... crooks.
Dudes.. you know that I hate to say.. I told you so.. but I told you so.. The magnificent Islamic Republic of Iran has never disappointed .. in it's relentless support of us her children in Lebanon... It's been only a few days since.. Mr Larijani and his lovely wife Madame Lerijani.. (she wears the pants in that family).. promised to help Lebanon... And here it is.. for the whole world to see... Thanks to the I.R. of Iran.. Lebanon has joined the brotherhood of the some of world's greatest nations.. like China.. Canada.. Australia.. Germany.. Sweeden.. Japan.. South Korea.. UK.. and Al-Shaytan Al-Akbar.. to name a few.. to proudly announce to acquisition.. the coveted coronavirus... To think that when our strong presidents.. Aoun.. Bassil and Nasrallah.. proclaimed the Islamic Republic of Iran.. a great friend of Lebanon.. you laughed.. Tisk tisk.. tisk...
Listen to this incompetent medical doctor, just listen!!!!
حسن: يجب الاهتمام بالنظافة والطلب من كافة القادمين من إيران للبقاء في الحجر المنزليّ لمدّة 14 يوماً۔
Self-quarantine at home??? So, we should trust these people to stay at home and not mix with anybody? Are we to assume they live alone????
You pos!
عدما اعلن وزير الصحة حمد حسن عن أول حالة “كورونا” يتمّ اكتشافها من خلال الإجراءات الوقائية المتّخذة في مطار بيروت، كشفت مصادر طبية أن المصابة (ت. ص.) بصحة جيدة ولا عوارض حرارة عليها، لكنها حاملة المرض وهي كانت في زيارة إلى إيران، وتعلم أنها مصابة وأبلغت المعنيين في المطار بذلك، ونقلتها وزارة الصحة الى المستشفى وهي الآن موضوعة في الحجر الصحي في مستشفى رفيق الحريري”.
This pos is telling us he and his ministry discovered the case while in reality the irresponsible woman knew she had the virus when she left Iran. Yet, she boarded the plane and when she landed in Lebanon she told airport personnel she was infected without giving a damn about infecting other passengers!
المريضة اسمها سعاد صقر و كانت في زيارة العتاب في قم و هناك شك بطفلين كانو معها ولديهم أعراض كما هناك خوف على أمراتين حوامل…
So why aren’t these people quarantined? And the plane passengers who were 3 rows next to her ?
Look at the name plate of the minister: as big as his ego
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/02/21/hamad-hasan-19/
Oh I notice that you're the same as Flamethrower and Mystic just on the other side of the aisle
Is my observation wrong ?
MordeKaiser, MordeBassil, MerdeBassil...
Oh I notice that you're the same as Flamethrower and Mystic just on the other side of the aisle
Oh I notice that you're the same as Flamethrower and Mystic just on the other side of the aisle
Oh I notice that you're the same as Flamethrower and Mystic just on the other side of the aisle
Oh I notice that you're the same as Flamethrower and Mystic just on the other side of the aisle
Dude.. I've notices that.. you're posting the same message.. multiple times... You need to take it easy on your computer mouse... You should click it with just one finger.. not with the whole foot.. it's computer.. not a sewing machine!..
Oh I notice that you're the same as Flamethrower and Mystic just on the other side of the aisle
Perhaps he’s been hit by the virus and would like to go to the Karantina....
It can be arranged.
Naharnet has a horrible website that needs to be updated...
Mystic be like: Saudi scum, Zionist traitor, CIA spy
S.O.S be like: Iranian scum, Chinese traitor, KGB spy
same mould, different flavor
You’re wrong Mordekhaiser, Lebanon has no friends. I don’t consider Saudi Arabia or France as friendly countries unlike Mystic who venerates and worships Iran and others.
Everybody wants a piece of us and they’re fighting for it.
It’s all masla7a....
Fake doctor and real disease---no more flights from Iran and kizb may start to panic.
This government and it ministry of health are criminals. They allowed the passengers on the iranian plane to enter Lebanon without placing them in Quarantine, a must do procedure! The iranian owned Ghassan Bin Jiddo of Mayadeen was on the same plane. All what the health ministry did was give them masks!
مدير الميادين على متن الطائرة الإيرانية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmmDllOXPmA&feature=emb_logo
تسجيل صوتي لمستشار وزير الصحة اللبناني رياض فضل الله أكّد فيه تواجده بالطائرة الآتية من مدينة قم الإيرانية إلى بيروت والتي نقلت المرأة المصابة بفيروس “كورونا”.
If the advisor to the health minister was on the same plane and went home to his family friends what do you expect from this incompetent government?
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/02/21/corona-health-3/
Flights to and from Iran should have been stopped weeks ago. This has not been done yet risking people's lives because the iranian militia aka hezbollah which controls Lebanon has not approved it yet. It is on these flights that hezbollah's cash money and sophisticated weapons from Iran are transported.
All that Lebanon now needs is another curse : COVID-19 or new coronavirus ! Iran is on the hot seat.
All that Lebanon now needs is another curse : COVID-19 or new coronavirus ! Iran is on the hot seat.
All that Lebanon now needs is another curse : COVID-19 or new coronavirus ! Iran is on the hot seat.