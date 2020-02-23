Berri Tells IMF Team Lebanon Committed to Reforms

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday told an International Monetary Fund delegation that Lebanon is “keen on being committed to the required drastic reforms on all levels to guarantee the success of the reform process and regain confidence in Lebanon.”

The National News Agency said the meeting involved “a lengthy and detailed discussion of the financial and economic situations” as Berri described the talks as “good.”

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and Berri’s adviser Ali Hamdan.