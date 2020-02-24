Hasan: Lebanon, WHO Coordinated Measures over Virus Threat
Health Minister Hamad Hasan assured on Monday that precautionary measures taken by Lebanese authorities to prevent the deadly Coronavirus infection have been taken in Lebanon in collaboration with the World Health Organization.
“We have taken responsible precautionary measures at Beirut’s airport and we have coordinated the steps with the WHO organization,” said Hasan in remarks to reporters after holding talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.
Hassan said Lebanon has taken extra precautionary measures mainly for planes arriving from Italy and Iran, where the virus has killed 50 individuals since its outbreak in the Islamic republic.
To contain the COVID-19 outbreak, “Lebanon has taken measures that prevent the virus from spreading in case any was found,” added Hassan.
The Lebanese must “trust” the efficacy of measures taken at the terminal, said Hasan urging them not to panic. “Special dynamics were taken to evacuate the passengers from Beirut airport," he said.
