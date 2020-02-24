Coronavirus Measures Taken on Lebanon's Northern Border with Syria

Medical and health crews belonging to the Health Ministry are examining all those arriving from Syria via Lebanon’s northern border crossings as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Monday.

NNA said the measures are being taken in coordination with UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

“Travelers of all ages are being examined and the health symptoms of each of them are being assessed in addition to fever measurements,” the agency added.

“A daily report about those entering Lebanon and their health conditions is being submitted to the Health Ministry,” NNA said, adding that no suspected coronavirus cases have been recorded until the moment.