Casino du Liban Denies Coronavirus Rumors

Casino du Liban refuted on Tuesday claims attributed to al-Mayadeen TV channel alleging that a case of the deadly coronavirus disease was detected at the Casino, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The administration of the Casino, issued a statement denouncing what it said was “malicious rumors disguised under the name of al-Mayadeen," NNA said.

It assured that no cases of coronavirus were detected at the Casino.

The Casino confirmed that after contacting an official at al-Mayadeen, he confirmed the absence of such news on any of the news channel's websites.