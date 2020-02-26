Report: U.S. Eyes Sanctions on Ex-minister and Ally of Hizbullah

A new list of US sanctions against Hizbullah may also target a former Lebanese minister and ally of Hizbullah, Nidaa al-Watan daily reported on Wednesday.

According to “credible” diplomatic sources in Washington, the “US Department of Treasury will soon release a new list of sanctions against the party that will also target a former sovereign minister and ally of Hizbullah,” added the daily.

In the past, the US sanctions used to strictly target Hizbullah officials and members. But shall the new sanctions start to target allies of the party or Hizbullah-linked individuals, it would indicate that the US has taken penalties to a higher level.