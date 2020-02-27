Aoun Discusses Monetary Situation with Salameh

President Michel Aoun met with Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh at Baabda Palace where discussions focused on the monetary situation in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The meeting comes as Lebanon grapples with means to address its spiraling economic crisis, a debt burden among the largest in the world and a liquidity crunch that made banks impose tough restrictions on dollar withdrawals.

Lebanon’s government faces a $1.2 billion debt payment on Eurobonds that reach maturity on March 9.

Economists, investors and government officials are divided over what to do with the March bond payment.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab met last this week with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund to discuss how to tackle the country's spiraling economic crisis.