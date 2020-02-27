Hassan: Lebanon Strengthens Health Control at Border

Health Minister Hamad Hassan stressed on Thursday that strict measures have been imposed on Lebanon’s land borders to counter the deadly Coronavirus threat that killed thousands globally.

“Lebanon is strengthening measures on the border to confront the virus. Today, we will inspect the measures in place at the Masnaa border crossing (with Syria) to protect the Lebanese community,” said Hassan speaking during a visit to Baalbek Government Hospital.

On the measures taken at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, Hassan said the measures were “highly praised by international sides. Some mishaps must not label the whole process as negative. The health situation in Lebanon is a red line.”

A viral Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally.

Lebanon has recorded two cases in one week.