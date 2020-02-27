Syrian Linked to Hizbullah Killed near Golan Heights

A Syrian linked to Lebanon's Hizbullah was killed in a cross-border Israeli drone strike Thursday that targeted his car in a village near the annexed Golan Heights, a war monitor said.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the man was killed in Haidar village in Quneitra province of southern Syria.

An informed source named the man as Imad Tawil, while Syria's official news agency SANA said he was a civilian resident of Haidar.

On Sunday night, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed six pro-regime fighters, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on regime targets as well as forces of the government's Iranian and Hizbullah allies since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011.