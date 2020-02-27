Bassil Calls for Protecting Oil from Domestic Corruption, Foreign Greed

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Thursday called for protecting Lebanon’s oil and gas resources from “domestic corruption and foreign greed.”

Reminiscing the efforts of ten years that eventually led to the launch of offshore oil and gas drilling, Bassil said some parties “ridiculed” the endeavor and voiced skepticism “but the dream has become reality.”

Noting that some had sought to “obstruct” the exploration efforts, Bassil stressed in a tweet that “entire Lebanon will benefit” from the development.

Earlier in the day, President Michel Aoun inaugurated the country's first offshore exploratory drilling for oil and gas, calling it a "historic day" for cash-strapped Lebanon.

Experts say it would be years before the country could start extracting and reaping the benefits of any oil found in its waters, should any be found.