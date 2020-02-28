Report: Foucher Requests an ‘Urgent’ Meeting with Diab

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher reportedly asked for an “urgent” meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab to discuss “pressing” matters, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The two are set to meet today before noon, said the daily.

According to diplomatic sources, the French diplomat’s request to meet Diab comes hours before Foreign Minister Nasif Hitti meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris, to discuss several issues including the ailing monetary situation in Lebanon and its repercussions at various levels.