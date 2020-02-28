Report: Hitti in Paris to Discuss Crisis

Foreign Minister Nasif Hitti shall hold talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yve Le Drian in Paris to discuss bilateral relations between Lebanon and France and the much-needed support for the country’s ailing economy, media reports said on Friday.

Hitti, on an official three-day visit to the French capital, will discuss the monetary crisis in Lebanon and the country’s ailing economy in addition to the daily sufferings of Lebanese with banks that imposed restrictions on cash withdrawals and overseas transfers.

A diplomatic source told Asharq al-Awsat daily that “Hitti will expand his meetings to also include the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French Parliament and the Senate, and perhaps create a lobby for members of both chambers to provide more support for Lebanon at the level of public opinion.”

The source added that Hitti “will affirm the commitment of Diab’s government to implement “structural reforms, strengthen the agriculture and productive sectors and preserve the services sector.”

“Paris will not be the sole European capital that Hitti plans to visit,” said the source.