Lebanese in Nabatieh Demand Closing of Schools over Virus Threat

Lebanese in the southern town of Nabatieh rallied on Friday near the educational directorate in their town demanding that schools be closed for a time period of month over the deadly Coronavirus threat.

Parents fearing for their children’s health asked the authorities to suspend classes at schools for one month.

Lebanon has recorded three cases of the virus, two of which are Lebanese women who had traveled aboard an Iranian plane earlier this month from Qom in Iran. The third case is an Iranian man.

Thousands of Lebanese, mainly from the South, travel to Iran every year to visit Shiite holy sites in Qom and other cities.

The Rafik Hariri University Hospital, a state-run hospital in Beirut, meanwhile announced Thursday that it examined 40 people for the virus over the past 24 hours, keeping nine of them in the coronavirus ward and asking the others to isolate themselves at home.