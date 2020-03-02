Lebanon Bars Entry of Syrian Bus over Coronavirus as Iranian Plane Arrives

Lebanon on Monday barred a Syrian bus from entering the country after suspecting that a girl on it is infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, as an Iranian plane carrying 178 passengers landed at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.

“After the medical team at the al-Qaa border crossing suspected that an infected girl was on the bus which was carrying 30 passengers, the decision was taken to return the bus to Syria,” the National News Agency said.

“Afterwards, al-Qaa Municipality disinfected the border crossing and will carry out a similar campaign at public places, schools, churches, buses and refugee camps, while checkpoints for disinfecting entering cars will be set up on the town’s entrances, especially as to vendors and the distributors of foodstuffs and essential goods,” NNA added.

Later in the day, an Iranian plane coming from the city of Mashhad landed at Beirut’s airport.

“A Health Ministry medical team took the necessary public health and preventative measures regarding the passengers. Forms were also filled in and no disease symptoms were recorded among them,” NNA said.