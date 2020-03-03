Lebanese Embassy in Rome Advises Nationals to Avoid Travel to Lebanon

The Lebanese Embassy in Rome called in a statement on all Lebanese nationals in Italy to exercise caution and follow the general precaution guidelines facing the widespread of COVID-19 disease, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

NNA said the embassy advised Lebanese residing in Italy to avoid travel to Lebanon at the present time "except when absolutely necessary," in order to avoid the transmission of the virus, which can be deadly to their families, especially the elderly, and those with low immunity.

The statement also emphasized that it was advisable to undergo Coronavirus diagnostic testing before traveling to Lebanon if possible.

The embassy finally stated that the medical system in Italy was one of the most important medical systems ever. "Dealing with the Coronavirus in Italy has proven to be highly professional as successful treatments have exceeded 90 percent.