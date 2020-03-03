Araji on Coronavirus: Lebanon in Containment Stage

Lawmaker Assem Araji on Tuesday lauded the medical team efforts at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, saying they are “the front medical defense line in the country,” against the coronavirus disease.

Araji, who spoke to reporters after the Health, Labor, and Social Affairs Parliamentary Committee's meeting, said a department has been initiated at the RHUH to treat coronavirus cases. He said 12 isolation rooms will be prepared.

“13 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lebanon, all of whom have arrived to Lebanon from abroad,” said the lawmaker, noting that despite the fact that Lebanon was still in the containment stage (which involves spotting cases quickly) some government hospitals must be prepared to receive coronavirus cases in case of an outbreak.

Araji also confirmed that the coronavirus diagnostic testing was only approved at Rafic Hariri Hospital -- not in laboratories, and that it was free of charge.