Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' with Taliban Leader

Donald Trump said Tuesday he had held a "very good talk" with the leader of the Taliban, soon after the militants confirmed a call between the U.S. president and fighter-turned-negotiator Mullah Baradar.

"Actually (I) had a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump didn't refer by name to Baradar, but the head of the group's political wing has been leading talks ahead of the signing of an accord between the US and the Taliban in Doha on Saturday that Washington hopes will mark the beginning of the end of its longest war.