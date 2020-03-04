Hassan, WHO Reassure Coronavirus ‘Under Control’ in Lebanon

Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Wednesday assured the Lebanese that all necessary measures were taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, saying the situation is “under control.”

In a joint press conference with representatives of the World Health Organizations, Hassan said: “WHO has affirmed that coronavirus has not spread out in Lebanon and the country is in the containment phase of the virus,” said Hassan to reporters.

“Our responsibility is to stop the spread of the virus no matter what,” he added, as he hailed the efforts of the staff at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the only hospital receiving coronavirus cases in Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross team and teams of the health ministry.

WHO spokeswoman said: “We are here to help the Lebanese authorities spread the correct information because spreading a single wrong information can endanger people's lives and cause them to panic. Therefore I stress the necessity of cooperation.”

On Tuesday, Hassan said hospitals were ready to deal with any further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, where 13 cases have been recorded with no deaths.

All 13 people suffering from the COVID-19 illness are being treated at Beirut's Rafik Hariri state hospital, where 140 beds have been designated to isolate and monitor suspected cases.