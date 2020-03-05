Nehme, Najm Affirm ‘Practical’ Steps on Consumer Protection

Ministers of Economy and Justice held a joint press conference on Thursday assuring that measures were underway to control the prices of goods and services and vowing “empirical” steps and "heavy" fines on violators.

Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm said: “The ministry received a letter about manipulation in prices of goods. Based on the principle of cooperation between ministries, I forwarded a copy of it to the head of the Judicial Inspection Authority and to the discriminatory Attorney General to activate prosecutions and expedite issuance of decisions.”

Asserting practical steps in that regard, she said that people always complain that penalties are never taken against violators, but assured that heavy fines will be applied on violators.

For his part, Economy Minister Raoul Nehme stressed the necessity to coordinate efforts with the justice ministry because "consumer protection measures are often established by law," he said and assured that penalties will be painful.

“Penalties will grow and the names of violators will be publicized this time,” emphasized Nehme.

To help citizens report violators, the ministry established a consumer protection hotline and a mobile application for the purpose, he noted.

Nehme said the ministry is understaffed and needs members to help it report the violations. "We have opened the door for volunteers,” he said.