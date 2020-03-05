Cabinet Convenes at Baabda

The Cabinet convened at Baabda Presidential Palace to discuss nine items on its agenda, in addition to several “pressing” issues, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

President Michel Aoun chaired the meeting held in the presence of PM Hassan Diab and the ministers, said NNA.

Aoun and Diab held a closed-door meeting before the Cabinet convened.

The Cabinet faces the critical decision on whether it should pay of default a $1.2 billion in Eurobonds maturing on March 9, amid a liquidity crunch and unprecedented economic crisis.