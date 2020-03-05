Lebanese Woman Coming from UK Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lebanon's coronavirus cases rose to 16 on Thursday after a Lebanese woman coming from Britain tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said.

The woman had been admitted into the American University of Beirut Medical Center on Wednesday.

In a statement, AUBMC said the woman was suspected to be infected with the virus after she showed high fever and other symptoms.

“She was transferred to the Rafik Hariri University Hospital for diagnosis and further isolation and treatment measures,” AUBMC added.

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK after Scotland announced Thursday that three more patients had contracted the disease.