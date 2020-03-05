STL to Issue Verdicts in Hariri Case in Mid-May

The Trial Chamber of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon announced Thursday that it will deliver its verdicts in the case of the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri and his companions in a public session in mid-May 2020.

In a filing issued Thursday, the Judges stated that they would specify the precise date of the public pronouncement of the Judgment as soon as possible.

The U.N.-backed STL has tried several Hizbullah operatives in absentia over the crime.

Hizbullah has denied involvement in the murder, describing the tribunal as a U.S.-Israeli scheme and vowing that the accused will never be found.