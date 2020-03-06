Speaker Affirms ‘Noninterference’ in Judiciary’s Work

Speaker Nabih Berri said no interference was made on his part into a judicial decision--suspended later-- that froze the assets of twenty Lebanese banks, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The Speaker has reportedly told the daily that he had no prior knowledge of Financial Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim’s decision, and that it was brought to his attention after it was issued.

Slamming claims circulated by some that he personally stands behind Ibrahim’s decision, he said: “We have nothing to do with it whatsoever.

“Let it be known that since I assumed the ministry of justice in the past until now, I have never interfered in the work of the judiciary and I am keen to respect its privacy. I will not change my behaviour,” stressed Berri.

On Thursday, Ibrahim put a “prevention of disposal” signal on the assets of twenty Lebanese banks and imposed a freeze on the assets of the heads and members of boards of directors of these banks.

But later, Lebanon's attorney general Ghassan Oueidat suspended the order over concerns about its impact on the country's fragile economy.