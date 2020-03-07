Hitti Contacts Tunisian Counterpart, Expresses Solidarity

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nassif Hitti expressed Lebanon’s solidarity with Tunisia over the suicide attack that killed a police officer and wounded six others, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

Hitti contacted his Tunisian counterpart, Noureddine Erray, expressing Lebanon's solidarity and strong condemnation of the terrorist bombing that took place in Tunisia on Friday.

Hitti offered his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen martyrs, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery, said NNA.

Suicide attackers struck outside the US embassy in the Berges du Lac district in the Tunisian capital killing one and wounding six other people and once again shaking a city repeatedly hit by jihadist violence.