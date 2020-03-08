Gunshots Target Kataeb Headquarters in Saifi

Unknown assailants opened fire at dawn Sunday at the headquarters of the Kataeb Party in Beirut’s Saifi area, hitting it with six gunshots, the party said.

In a statement, Kataeb said the attackers used machineguns, calling on the state and its security agencies to “unveil the identity of the assailants and instigators.”

“The Central House will remain open to all Lebanese and a spearhead in the battle for sovereignty, freedom and dignified living,” the party added, noting that its HQ has “embodied independence and freedom, has been dubbed as the House of the People by the October 17 revolution, and has become the gathering place of revolutionaries and free people of various sects, belongings and orientations.”

The party “which was not dissuaded by storms and tornadoes throughout 84 years will not be intimidated by juvenile acts… or cheap and petty political messages,” Kataeb stressed.

Anti-government protesters and wounded demonstrators had sought refuge at the headquarters during confrontations with riot police in recent months.

On Saturday, Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel had criticized the government in connection with the issue of the Eurobond debt and its decision to default on it.

“No legal measures were announced, no practical and instant reforms were announced, no economic and social steps for rescue were announced and no containment measures were announced to confront the repercussions from the default decision,” Gemayel lamented in a tweet.

“All what we heard was a declaration of the state’s bankruptcy and a disclosure of the reality of net foreign currency reserves at the central bank,” he added.