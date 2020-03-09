MEA Suspends KSA, Kuwait and Qatar Flights

Lebanon’s national carrier MEA on Monday announced the temporary suspension of its flights from and to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar until further announcement.

MEA said it took its decision “in light of the resolutions taken by a number of countries on halting travel with the aim of countering the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.”

The airline also said that its customers will be exempted from any fines and restrictions related to cancelation, rebooking and non-appearance until March 31, adding that this decision applies to all destinations.