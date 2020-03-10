Report: Cabinet to Discuss Economic Plan, ‘Capital Control’
The government is expected to meet on Tuesday in a session dedicated to discuss the financial and monetary situation and an economic plan to salvage crisis-hit Lebanon from an unprecedented economic and liquidity crisis.
Measures to counter the spread of coronavirus diseases that left thousands dead worldwide, and infected 41 so far in Lebanon will also be discussed, according to reports.
According to information obtained by MTV station, "the meeting will not highlight the issue of appointments."
A ministerial source told MTV that the financial and monetary file will occupy the largest part of the discussion in the session, which will discuss referring the Capital Control Law proposal to the Parliament.
The Cabinet will convene at Baabda Palace.
1. No more than 6 banks are needed merge most of them and relax lending regulations for people.
2. Banks should not limit citizens flow of money.
3. Government should invest in social security system - the money will end up being spent within the economy againby the people and is needed for a stimulus for the economy to get it growing again.
4. Stop selling Lebanese land and property rights to foreign people.
5. Re establish the train network and public transport.
6. Politicians should not get paid more than the average weekly wage of a Lebanese citizen until this crisis is over.