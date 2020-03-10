Report: Cabinet to Discuss Economic Plan, ‘Capital Control’

The government is expected to meet on Tuesday in a session dedicated to discuss the financial and monetary situation and an economic plan to salvage crisis-hit Lebanon from an unprecedented economic and liquidity crisis.

Measures to counter the spread of coronavirus diseases that left thousands dead worldwide, and infected 41 so far in Lebanon will also be discussed, according to reports.

According to information obtained by MTV station, "the meeting will not highlight the issue of appointments."

A ministerial source told MTV that the financial and monetary file will occupy the largest part of the discussion in the session, which will discuss referring the Capital Control Law proposal to the Parliament.

The Cabinet will convene at Baabda Palace.