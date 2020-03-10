Nephew of Parliament Police Chief Held for Firing at Kataeb HQ

A man who opened fire at dawn Sunday at the headquarters of the Kataeb Party in Beirut’s Saifi area was arrested on Tuesday, TV networks said.

MTV said the man, Yahia Dimashq, was arrested by the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces after it turned out that the car from which the shots were fired belongs to him.

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile said that Dimashq is a nephew of Parliament Police chief Youssef Dimashq, aka Abu Khashbeh, a powerful security aide of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

It said he was apprehended in the Beirut southern suburb of Msharrafiyeh.

MTV meanwhile published a video showing Dimashq being arrested by armed ISF agents.

Kataeb’s iconic building in downtown Beirut was hit by six gunshots according to a statement issued by the party.