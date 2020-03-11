Lebanon Bans Flights from 4 Nations, Asks Citizens to Return from 7 Others

Lebanon on Wednesday banned all flights from Italy, Iran, South Korea and China as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus, giving its citizens in France, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Germany, Spain and the UK a four-day deadline to return home.

The measures were announced by Prime Minister Hassan Diab following a meeting for the country’s anti-coronavirus committee.

“Lebanon was among the first nations that took measures over the issue of the coronavirus and we followed up on all cases as some voices attacked the government, especially when we announced the closure of schools,” Diab said.

“From the beginning, we took strict and preventative measures at the airport,” he added.

“We are facing a disease that is spreading in most countries in the world and the government has not procrastinated in taking any measures to protect the Lebanese,” Diab went on to say.

He added that he has asked public administrations and municipalities to limit their work to the least number of employees and that he has asked authorities to take all measures to prevent public and private gatherings.

“I have asked employers in all sectors to take measures to protect employees,” Diab said, noting that the committee is monitoring all cases and will submit further recommendations should the need arise.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon recorded its second death from the virus as eight more infections were confirmed, raising the country’s overall cases to 61, the Health Ministry said.

Unconfirmed Media reports later said that seven more cases were recorded.

The syndicate of the owners of restaurants had earlier announced closure until further notice, noting that food delivery services will remain active.

Lebanon has already closed educational institutions, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, fairs and other venues as a precaution against the virus.