Lebanon Bans Flights from 4 Nations, Asks Citizens to Return from 7 Others
Lebanon on Wednesday banned all flights from Italy, Iran, South Korea and China as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus, giving its citizens in France, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Germany, Spain and the UK a four-day deadline to return home.
The measures were announced by Prime Minister Hassan Diab following a meeting for the country’s anti-coronavirus committee.
“Lebanon was among the first nations that took measures over the issue of the coronavirus and we followed up on all cases as some voices attacked the government, especially when we announced the closure of schools,” Diab said.
“From the beginning, we took strict and preventative measures at the airport,” he added.
“We are facing a disease that is spreading in most countries in the world and the government has not procrastinated in taking any measures to protect the Lebanese,” Diab went on to say.
He added that he has asked public administrations and municipalities to limit their work to the least number of employees and that he has asked authorities to take all measures to prevent public and private gatherings.
“I have asked employers in all sectors to take measures to protect employees,” Diab said, noting that the committee is monitoring all cases and will submit further recommendations should the need arise.
Earlier in the day, Lebanon recorded its second death from the virus as eight more infections were confirmed, raising the country’s overall cases to 61, the Health Ministry said.
Unconfirmed Media reports later said that seven more cases were recorded.
The syndicate of the owners of restaurants had earlier announced closure until further notice, noting that food delivery services will remain active.
Lebanon has already closed educational institutions, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, fairs and other venues as a precaution against the virus.
-
11 March 2020, 18:01
Diab: Citizens of nations such as France, Egypt and Spain will be barred from entering Lebanon and the Lebanese there will be given a 4-day deadline to return.
-
11 March 2020, 17:55
Dian: All flights will be suspended from Italy, Iran, South Korea and China.
-
11 March 2020, 17:55
Diab: I have asked all institutions to protect their employees.
-
11 March 2020, 17:54
Diab: I have asked authorities to prevent gatherings in public places.
-
11 March 2020, 17:54
Diab: I have asked all public institutions to limit the number of their attending employees.
-
11 March 2020, 17:53
PM Hassan Diab: The government has not hesitated to take all measures to protect the Lebanese.
This Syrian mjanass waited for the contaminated Shia to return Qom before banning flights from Iran or Italy.
This is another proof of bias from this fake independent government. He ruined the country even more than we thought possible after his employers robbed the country and the people.
Filth!
تصل مساء اليوم الأربعاء، طائرة من إيران الى مطار بيروت الدولي عند الساعة 20:45 على متنها حوالي 150 راكباً
Shocking. Why close all pubs and restaurants if he let's in 150 potential virus carriers ?
Irresponsible they all are, and this includes the reckless travelers.