MP Says Coronavirus Testing Should be ‘Free’ for All Lebanese

Lebanon’s National Social Security Fund set the cost of testing for coronavirus at 150,000 Lebanese pounds, a move criticized by many including MP Qassem Hashem who said it should be free for all.

“Although the steps taken by the government and health ministry are good and necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus epidemic, making citizens pay the cost of laboratory testing amounting to 150,000 Lebanese pounds in these circumstances can not be accepted,” the Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc MP said in a tweet.

Hashem said the testing “must be free and available for all,” stressing the need to “reconsider” the decision.

On Wednesday, NSSF General Director, Mohamad Karaki issued a memorandum setting the cost of the testing, and saying it was taken “pursuant to the memorandum issued by the Minister of Health (Hamad Hassan) No. 48 of 10 March 2020.”