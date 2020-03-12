Aoun Meets Kubis

President Michel Aoun received UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis at Baabda Palace, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

NNA said the two men’s meeting came ahead of the report that Kubis would submit to the UN Secretary-General in the coming days on Lebanon’s action to address its economic crisis.

The UN envoy to Lebanon had earlier reiterated that the government must take its own steps to mitigate the economic crisis before any outside help.

"The conditions are reforms, reforms, reforms," he had said.