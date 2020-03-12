LibanPost Launches Passport, Residency Card and Municipality Fee Services

LibanPost has resumed the handling of the “Lebanese Biometric Passport” renewal as well as that of the “Temporary Residence for Syrian Nationals” and has launched the possibility to pay for the “Beirut Municipality Fee” at any of its 100+ offices across the country.

In a statement, the company said the new services aim to prove anew “its commitment to serve all residents and facilitate their daily lives.”

Regarding the Lebanese Biometric Passport, citizens may now proceed with its replacement upon expiry at any LibanPost office. The new passport will be delivered to them at the address of their choice, upon completion.

Furthermore, Syrian nationals residing in Lebanon may renew their temporary biometric residency cards at any LibanPost office. The new cards will be remitted to the authorized person (applicant, guarantor, member of the family) at the pre-defined address.

LibanPost has also launched the possibility for taxpayers to pay for the Beirut Municipality Fee at any of its branches, without having to commute to the municipality building.

“With this additional offering, LibanPost confirms once more, its positioning as the convenient intermediary between citizens and public entities, and showcases an example of successful partnership between the public and the private sectors,” the company said.

“For further convenience, all LibanPost services may be handled from the customer’s doorstep, without having to head to any office, by simply calling 1577 and asking for a ‘Home Service’,” it added.