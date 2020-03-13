Mobile version

Salameh: Priority for Transfers to Buy Equipment to Combat Virus

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 March 2020, 13:56
Central bank governor Riad Salameh instructed Lebanese banks on Friday to prioritize transfers for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment to combat coronavirus, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The disease has infected 77 individuals in Lebanon so far according to the health ministry.

On Friday, an employee at the ministry was diagnosed with the virus which the ministry said was "contracted from a relative."

In light of a liquidity crisis, Lebanese banks have imposed a strap on transfers abroad. But Salameh said it was a priority to transfer money for the purchase of protective equipment against the virus.

