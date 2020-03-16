Hassan on Lockdown over Coronavirus: Next Two Weeks are Crucial

Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Monday said the coming two weeks are the most critical in Lebanon’s attempt to fight coronavirus which claimed the lives of three individuals and infected 99 so far.

The Minster said: "The next two week are very important and the weather conditions may play an important role in mitigating the latest measures imposed to combat the spread of the virus.”

“Public transport is one of the factors that affect coronavirus transmission,” he noted, urging drivers to be vigilant and maintain the “cleanliness” of their vehicles.

“The Social Affairs Ministry has stepped forward and will receive aid in order to distribute it to people in need amid the coronavirus crisis,” he concluded.

Lebanon on Sunday urged people to stay at home for two weeks and prepared to close its main airport to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed three people in the country.

The Beirut international airport will close from Wednesday until then, while no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports of entry during that period.

Lebanon's novel coronavirus outbreak is the latest crisis to hit a country reeling from a severe economic crunch and mass anti-government protests.

Since early March, the government has progressively ordered schools, universities, bars and restaurants closed.