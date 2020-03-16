Lebanese Banks to Close during Two-Week Lockdown

The Association of Banks in Lebanon announced Monday that the country’s banks will close until March 29 except for operations related to ATMs, salaries and the food, oil and medical sectors.

The government had announced Sunday that banks would remain open to maintain essential transactions despite the closure of most public and private institutions and businesses over the coronavirus crisis.

ABL said its decision comes in response to a demand by the employees’ union to close during the lockdown period out of “keenness on the safety of banks’ employees, clients and their families.”

Noting that clients will be able to withdraw cash in Lebanese lira from ATMs during the closure period, the Association said banks will continue to secure the payment of all domiciled and non-domiciled salaries, also in Lebanese lira.