Hasan: 120 Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon, Only 3 Not Traced

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Monday evening that Lebanon’s coronavirus infections tally now stands at 120, noting that only three cases have not been traced to a source.

In an interview on LBCI TV, the minister added that eighty percent of the 120 infected people “do not have symptoms.”

“The virus has spread in a limited manner in some Lebanese regions and this reflects people’s awareness,” Hasan said.

Noting that it is still early to take a decision on ending the academic year, the minister said the country is “facing a tough test” but “will succeed in managing the coronavirus crisis.”

Lebanon went into lockdown Monday after the government announced a two-week state of “general mobilization” over the crisis and ordered the closure of public and private institutions as well as the country’s airport and land and sea ports of entry.

Out of the 120 infected people, only three have so far died.