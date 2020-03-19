Govt. to Distribute Aid to Citizens Out of Work Due to Virus Lockdown

The Lebanese government will distribute aid to citizens who have become out of work due to the lockdown over the coronavirus crisis, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad announced on Thursday after a Cabinet session.

“PM (Hassan) Diab spoke of the need to open a bank account for social aid donations aimed at helping citizens who have become out of work, and in this regard he announced that there are preparations to distribute food aid in the various regions, through the High Relief Council, municipalities or local donators,” Abdul Samad said.

“He said an account will be opened at the central bank for donations related to the confrontation (against coronavirus), in addition to the material aid that can be obtained,” the minister added.

As for the capital control law, the conferees will continue their discussions on Tuesday and a final decision might be taken next Thursday.

“PM Diab said speed, not hastiness, is required in approving the law, noting that there can’t be a law that satisfied everyone and that there will be parties affected by it as well as losses,” Abdul Samad added, pointing out that Diab called for “exerting efforts to limit the losses.”

Lebanon has so far confirmed 149 COVID-19 coronavirus cases among them four deaths.

On Sunday, the government declared a two-week state of “general mobilization,” closing the country’s air, land and sea ports of entry and ordering the closure of all non-essential public and private institutions.

Citizens and residents were meanwhile asked to stay home unless it is extremely necessary to go out.