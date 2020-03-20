Hasan: Lebanon Preparing for Stage Four, Community Cooperation Much Needed

Health Minister Hamad Hasan on Friday said after a joint meeting with the parliamentary health committee that Lebanon is preparing for stage four in its fight against coronavirus after registering six cases of unknown origin, stressing the need for community cooperation to stop its spread.

“We truly wish not to reach stage four, but we have to take precautions and the epidemic requires community cooperation and strict implementation of the plan put by the health ministry,” said Hasan.

He noted that after registering (on Thursday) six cases of unknown origin, the ministry must prepare for stage four to stop the spread of the virus. “There is common coordination between all state agencies to deal with the epidemic,” he said.

He said the Defense Ministry secured 20 million dollars to fight the virus spread.

For his part, head of the health committee Assem Araji said the government might be compelled to “use private hospitals if coronavirus disease spreads dangerously.”

“Twelve government hospitals have been equipped to receive people infected with coronavirus,” he added.