Wazni Meets Kubis Who Reiterates the UN Support for Lebanon

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni met with the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis who reiterated the international agency's support for Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

Kubis said the UN is willing to “support Lebanon, its people and government during these difficult times.”

The two men also discussed the comprehensive economic plan that the government will issue and the measures it has taken to limit the spread of coronavirus and its implications on the health of Lebanese, said NNA.