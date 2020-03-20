Aoun Reiterates Call for Citizens to Stay Home

President Michel Aoun on Friday reiterated his call for citizens to stay home and abide by the two-week lockdown declared by the government in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“As we witness how the coronavirus pandemic is killing people around the world, I reiterate my call for the Lebanese on the need to stay home and not go out unless necessary,” Aoun tweeted.

“I call on the relevant ministries, municipalities and security forces to be strict in enforcing the general mobilization decision in order to limit the spread of the pandemic,” the president added.

“Our commitment will protect our families and loved ones, so don’t take it lightly,” Aoun went on to say.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 163 COVID-19 coronavirus cases among them four deaths.

On Sunday, the government declared a two-week state of “general mobilization,” closing the country’s air, land and sea ports of entry and ordering the closure of all non-essential public and private institutions.

Major breaches of the lockdown order were recorded Friday in the northern city of Tripoli.

MTV meanwhile reported heavy traffic on the Naccache Bridge, noting that “large numbers of cars are entering and exiting Beirut.”