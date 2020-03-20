U.S. and Mexico to 'Restrict Non-Essential' Border Crossings

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border because of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

Pompeo told reporters at a White House briefing that trade between the two countries would continue.

"The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border," he said.

"Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure that the commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing."

President Donald Trump said the move, similar to one already announced with northern neighbor Canada, was necessary to prevent the "spread the infection to our border agents, migrants, and to the public at large."