5 More Coronavirus Patients Recover at Rafik Hariri Hospital

Five more coronavirus patients have recovered after being treated at the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, the hospital said on Monday.

In a statement, RHUH said the five patients have tested negative twice and got rid of all of the disease symptoms.

Another two patients were discharged to home isolation after being clinically healed, the statement said.

Fifty-nine patients remain quarantined at RHUH, including nine transferred from other hospitals, the statement added.

“All of them are in a stable condition except for three who are critical,” the statement said.

A Health Ministry statement issued around noon Monday had said that the country’s cases surged to 256 after eight more infections were confirmed over a period of 24 hours.

The Ministry also announced that its tally does not include 11 cases reported by laboratories that are not accredited by it, noting that the tests require re-confirmation at the Rafik Hariri hospital.

ِAccording to a report issued Monday by the Disaster Risk Management Unit of the premiership, there are eight confirmed coronavirus recoveries in Lebanon.